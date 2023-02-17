Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.