Sigma Planning Corp Sells 27,962 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 149.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS EFV opened at $49.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

