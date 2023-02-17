Sigma Planning Corp Sells 690 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.