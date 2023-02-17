Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,157 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,700 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,680,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

