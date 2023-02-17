Sigma Planning Corp Sells 791 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

