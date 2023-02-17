Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

