Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $238.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

