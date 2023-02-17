Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $127.02 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $350.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

