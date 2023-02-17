SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Head to Head Comparison

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ReneSola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.89, indicating that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 2.92 -$50.70 million ($0.98) -15.24 ReneSola $50.08 million 5.65 $6.86 million ($0.01) -470.00

This table compares SkyWater Technology and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWater Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -18.59% -96.28% -14.25% ReneSola -0.80% 0.35% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkyWater Technology and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 0 2 1 3.33

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 116.31%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

ReneSola beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

