Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE:SR opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Spire by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spire by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Spire by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Spire by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

