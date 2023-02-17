Spirit Airlines (SAVE) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.72 Spirit Airlines Competitors $10.64 billion -$780.92 million -16.92

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 561 2009 3163 178 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.91% -41.40% -1.86%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.07, meaning that their average share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Airlines competitors beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

