Steve E. Krognes Sells 2,119 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $63,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DNLI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

