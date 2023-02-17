Steve E. Krognes Sells 2,119 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $63,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

DNLI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

