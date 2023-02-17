Steve E. Krognes Sells 2,119 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $63,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
DNLI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
