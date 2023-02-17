Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $120.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

