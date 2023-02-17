StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

