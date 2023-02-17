StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

