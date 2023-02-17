StockNews.com Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

