Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in HP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

