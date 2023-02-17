Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of Sierra Bancorp worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSRR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

