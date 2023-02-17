Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,079 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,641 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $26.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.