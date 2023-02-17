Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,319 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

