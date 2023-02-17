Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

