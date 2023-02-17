Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $509,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,641 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

