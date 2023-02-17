Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,827,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 295,324 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 111.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.21 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.