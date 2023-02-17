Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $48.91 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

