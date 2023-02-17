Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 922.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 103,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $30.42 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,648 shares of company stock worth $162,615 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

