Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

