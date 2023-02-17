Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Affirm by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Affirm Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.