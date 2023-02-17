Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.