Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

About Roblox



Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.



