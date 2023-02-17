Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,279 First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $873,000.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FDNI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.