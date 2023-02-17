Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

STWD stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

