Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

