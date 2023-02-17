Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

