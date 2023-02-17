Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

