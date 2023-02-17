Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ellington Financial worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

