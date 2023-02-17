Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

