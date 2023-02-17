Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.