Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $13,256,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Semtech by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Down 2.9 %

Semtech stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

