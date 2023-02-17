SVB Wealth LLC Takes $289,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98, a PEG ratio of 929.39 and a beta of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $123.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Company Profile



DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.



