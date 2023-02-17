T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

TROW stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

