Tara J. Hemmer Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

