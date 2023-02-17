TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of TC Energy worth $57,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,763,000 after purchasing an additional 255,377 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,428,000 after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TC Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,241,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,596,000 after purchasing an additional 759,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TC Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,836,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,376,000 after acquiring an additional 649,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.