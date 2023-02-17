Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 332,514 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

