Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $639.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

