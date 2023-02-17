The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($24.03) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,036.67 ($24.72).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,874.25 ($22.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,863.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,642. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,312 ($15.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

