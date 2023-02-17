The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $159.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

