The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $16.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.0 %

GT stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 537.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $167,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 341,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

