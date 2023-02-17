The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 31st

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

KHC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

