The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118,602 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 6.92%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

