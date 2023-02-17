The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

NYSE:TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

